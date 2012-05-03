MELBOURNE, May 3 Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday pulled down by global miner Rio Tinto on weaker commodity prices ahead of key U.S. payrolls data.

The country's third largest lender, Westpac Banking Corp , advanced on record profits but concerns over the strength of the U.S. economic recovery after disappointing hiring data for April held back investors in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 7 points to 4,429, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to a 9-month high on Wednesday.

"The materials and energy sector have underperformed today due to weaker commodity prices overnight and a rising U.S. dollar. However the Westpac first half result helped to give the banks reason to move higher," said Ben Taylor, trader at CMC Markets.

"Given increased fear in Europe and the deteriorating data starting to come out of the U.S., it will be interesting to see whether investors still believe in a recovery," he said.

U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April, said the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday, just before the key April non-farm payrolls data that is scheduled to be released on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent to 3,576.7.

Rio fell 1.1 percent while ANZ was down 0.7 percent.

Westpac rose 1 percent after its first-half cash profit of A$3.195 billion ($3.29 billion) beat average forecasts for A$3.120 billion.

"A lot has been said about the Australian banks and how vulnerable they might be in the current market climate, but what today's scorecard from Westpac shows is an ability to grow earnings, manage margin pressure and maintain loan quality in very tough economic conditions," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index.

Among the losers was ASX Ltd, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, which fell 2.3 percent to A$31.49 after a 2.7 percent decline in nine-month underlying profit in subdued equity markets.

Retailer Harvey Norman HVN.AX fell 1.5 percent to A$2.04 after it said sales from stores open at least a year fell 7.5 percent in the third quarter, hurt by weaker prices in tech products. The trend continued in April.

But casino group Echo Entertainment EGP.AX> rose 2.2 percent to A$4.60 after billionaire James Packer hired UBS to sell his 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, worth about $1 billion, reviving talk he may try to takeover Echo, which owns the Star casino in Sydney. See.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)