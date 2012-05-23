(Adds opening levels)

SYDNEY May 23 Australian shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday as heavyweight miners and banks declined on nervousness over Europe's immediate and long-term future, while a profit downgrade from Australia's top department store weighed on retailers.

Shares across Asia retreated as caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece will leave the euro bloc.

"It would be a brave person at this stage to think we've seen the worst of it. I think it's going to be like this until mid-June when we have the election in Greece," said Winston Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset Management.

"The risks are more on the downside than on the upside so it's best to lay low," he said.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was more likely to drop below 4,000 than recover above 4,300, Sammut said.

By 0243 GMT, the index was down 40 points at 4,081.3, giving up a large chunk of the 1.9 percent gain seen over the last two days.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index had fallen 0.4 percent to 3515.5.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest department store chain, slumped 6 percent after it cut its profit guidance to a fall of as much as 15 percent for 2012 on a sharp downturn in sales in the past six weeks.

"I know that we'll be seen to be blaming the economy, the government, the macro-economic environment on what's happening at the moment but ... they're the things that add the degree of uncertainty," said Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes.

"There's only one problem: foot traffic coming into the stores," Brookes said. "There ain't enough coming in."

* Miners and banks mostly fell, with BHP Billiton down 1.1 percent, Rio Tinto dropping 0.9 percent, and the top four lenders all weaker. Gold producer Newcrest Mining declined 1.8 percent.

* Mineral sands miner Iluka Resources slid 2.3 percent after saying zircon sales were soft in the first quarter due to moves by China to limit property speculation. It also said it was unable to ship a substantial part of the titanium dioxide products it produced in the first quarter due to shipment timings.

* Companies that make the bulk of their sales offshore outperformed after the Australian dollar plumbed a six-month low of $0.9782, a drop of 1.1 pct from late local trade on Tuesday.

James Hardie rose 2. 2 percent, News Corp rose 0.4 percent and Ansell rose 0.7 percent.

* Brambles fell 3.6 percent after it said talks over the sale of its Recall information management business were continuing and that it would be unable to announce an outcome within the March timeframe it had indicated.

* CuDeco Ltd. rose 1.5 percent to A$3.38 after the port of Townsville authority granted a "development approval" for a storage terminal and shiploading facility for mineral exports.

0244 GMT (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)