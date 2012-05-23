(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE May 23 Australian shares fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday as investors worried about Europe's immediate and long-term future, while a profit downgrade from the country's top department store weighed on retailers.

News that the World Bank lowered its growth forecast for China, Australia's biggest export market, added to pressure on mining stocks, and top banks all fell. See.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54 points to 4,067, according to the latest data.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 3,510.2.

Department store Myer Holdings Ltd slumped 7.8 percent after it cut its profit guidance on a sharp downturn in sales in the past six weeks. That was the biggest one-day percentage fall in over 15 months.

ANZ Banking Group and Fortescue Metals Group both had their weakest close since Jan. 9. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)