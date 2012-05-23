* S&P/ASX 200 index down 54 points to 4,067

* Market loss for May so far at 8 pct

* Myer slumps 8 pct on profit downgrade

* Syrah Resources up 95 pct on drill results

* ANZ, Fortescue weakest since Jan 9 on Europe worries (Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, May 23 Australian shares ended 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday on nervousness over the extent that weakness in Europe would crimp global growth, while a profit downgrade from Australia's top department store weighed on retailers.

Banks and mining stocks fell after World Bank lowered its growth forecast for China, Australia's biggest export market. .

Shares across Asia retreated as hopes for fresh measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears that Greece will leave the euro bloc.

"Its still dangerous to jump in," said Winston Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset Management.

"You need to see some stability as opposed to volatility to give you a bit more confidence. It's not really about picking the bottom but feeling relatively comfortable," he said.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54 points to 4,067, according to the latest data. The index is down 8 percent for May so far.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 3,510.2.

Department store Myer Holdings Ltd slumped 7.8 percent after it cut its profit guidance on a sharp downturn in sales in the past six weeks. That was the biggest one-day percentage fall in over 15 months.

Myer said fewer visitors to its stores slashed sales in April and into May and a 50 basis point rate cut three weeks ago had produced no lift in shopper confidence.

"The uncertainty in terms of what's happening in the global context is still a concern," said Sammut, who noted that Qantas Airways this week unveiled plans to cut another 500 jobs which could worry consumers.

"You're hearing about layoffs left, right and centre. It's not just about interest rates, it's also about security of tenure in your job," he said.

BHP Billiton fell 1.2 percent while Rio Tinto dropped 1 percent.

ANZ Banking Group fell 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals Group dropped 5 percent, both hitting the weakest close since Jan. 9.

QBE Insurance fell 3.1 percent to A$12.29, its lowest close since mid March.

Brambles fell 2.7 percent to A$6.84, a two-month closing low, after it said talks over the sale of its Recall information management business had no outcome so far.

Africa-focused graphite miner Syrah Resources rocketed 95 percent to A$1.82 after drilling showed over 287 metres of graphite at its Balama project in Mozambique. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ramya Venugopal)