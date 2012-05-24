(Updates prices)

MELBOURNE May 24 Australian shares erased earlier gains and slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday after data showed factories in China, the top destination for Aussie mine exports, took a hit in May as orders from offshore fell sharply.

The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, retreated to 48.7 in May from 49.3 in April, the seventh consecutive month below 50, indicating contraction.

Traders said all eyes remain on attempts by European leaders to find a workable solution for Greece's debt obligations and prevent it exiting the euro bloc.

"This (China) data will take a backseat to any development from Europe," said Miguel Audencial, trader at CMC Markets.

The murky outlook for the future of the euro zone and fears that the crisis could derail the global economy have prompted investors to park their money in safe-haven assets such as U.S. and German government bonds, the U.S. dollar or cash.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 9 points at 4,058.3 by 0330 GMT. It fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 3502.8 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Origin Energy Ltd rose 1.5 percent after it secured US$8.5 billion in project finance.

* Sundance Resources rose 5 percent after it agreed with Hanlong to delay to November the target date for the Chinese firm to seal a A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover of the Australian group, as Hanlong is struggling to line up funding from China.

* Aquarius Platinum fell 5.5 percent to A$1.215 after a loss of production at its Mimosa Mine following a fire.

* AGL Energy shares were on halt as AGL launched a A$900 million ($875 million) share sale after winning approval from Australia's competition watchdog to take full control of Victoria state's largest power station.

The A$448 million plan to take full control of Loy Yang A power station, which provides 30 percent of Victoria state's electricity, also includes Australia's largest brown coal mine. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)