MELBOURNE May 24 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Thursday, unable to sustain early gains as the twin uncertainties of how Europe will fix its debt crisis and just how much China's economy will slow got the better of investors.

Data showed factories in China, the major destination for Australian mine exports, took a hit in May as overseas orders fell sharply.

Traders said all participants remained focused on attempts by European leaders to find a workable solution for Greece's debt and austerity woes and prevent it exiting the euro bloc.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11 points to 4,055.8, according to the latest data. It fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

Top banks all fell but BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto each eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,496.2 points. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)