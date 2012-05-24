* S&P/ASX 200 index down 11 points to 4,055.8

* Rio bucks weak trend as it stands by expansion plans

* AGL share sale to fund Loy Yang power acquisition

* Origin secures $8.5 bln finance (Adds comment, details)

MELBOURNE, May 24 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Thursday, unable to sustain early gains as the twin uncertainties of how Europe will fix its debt crisis and just how much China's economy will slow worrying investors.

Data showed factories in China, the major destination for Australian mine exports, took a hit in May as overseas orders fell sharply.

Traders said all participants remained focused on attempts by European leaders to find a workable solution for Greece's debt crisis and to prevent it exiting the euro bloc.

"The falls that seem to be building day by day are reflecting the increased chance of a Greek exit from the eurozone. While European leaders are giving statements to the contrary, the market is not so sure," said Ben Taylor, a trader at CMC Markets.

"Chinese manufacturing numbers today showed a slowing Chinese economy which is not immune from the European debt crisis," he added.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11 points to 4,055.8, according to the latest data. It declined 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.4 percent to 3,496.2 points.

Top banks all ended weaker, but BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto each eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.

Comforting for the top miners were comments from Rio, the world's No. 2 producer of iron ore, that it sees no sign of slowing demand from China and still plans to almost double its output of the steel-making ingredient by 2016. .

AGL Energy shares were on halt as it launched a A$900 million ($875 million) share sale after winning approval from Australia's competition watchdog to take full control of Victoria state's largest power station and a coal mine.

Media and gaming companies mostly fell, with discounter The Reject Shop down 3.3 percent at a six-month low of A$10.16 and Southern Cross Media down 4 percent at A$1.21.

Origin Energy Ltd rose 0.7 percent to A$12.91 after it secured US$8.5 billion in project finance.

Sundance Resources rose 3.8 percent to A$0.415 after it agreed with Hanlong to delay to November the target date for the Chinese firm to seal a A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover as Hanlong is struggling to line up funding from China.

Aquarius Platinum fell 6.6 percent to A$1.20 after a loss of production at its Mimosa Mine following a fire. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer and Jeremy Laurence)