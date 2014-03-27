Australian shares are set for a subdued open on Friday following a sell off in banking and technology stocks on Wall Street. Gold fell about 1 percent which may impact mining stocks. However, the focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia when it meets next Tuesday for it's policy review. * Local share price index futures fell 4 points to 5,341, a 9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 26.66 points to 5,350 at close on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 12 points to 5,114.52 in early trade. * Citigroup Inc suffered their biggest daily decline since 2012 after the Federal Reserve rejected their capital plan. The S&P financial index lost 0.6 percent, the worst-performing sector. * Gold fell about 1 percent to a six-week low, while crude oil prices rose. Copper rose on European and Chinese demand, while iron ore edged up for a third straight session. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1849.04 -0.19% -3.520 USD/JPY 102.23 0.06% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6829 -- -0.020 SPOT GOLD 1291.14 0.04% 0.500 US CRUDE 101.33 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 16264.23 -0.03% -4.76 ASIA ADRS 139.75 0.61% 0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St slips as banks, techs, drag; S&P flat for 2014 * Oil rises on seasonal demand, geopolitical concerns * Gold down about 1 pct on strong U.S. Growth outlook * Copper gains as demand improves, aluminum volatile For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)