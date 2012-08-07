CANBERRA, Aug 8 Australian shares look set to extend gains into a third straight session on Wednesday, lifted by expectations Europe will take steps to stimulate its economy and higher commodity prices, with global miner Rio Tinto to report first-half earnings.

* Share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,270, a 21.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark closed at a 3-month high of 4,291.6 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Copper rose to a one-week high as the dollar fell and expectations grew for European stimulus.

* Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron-ore producer, will announce its first-half results on Wednesday. Analysts expect it to report a drop of almost 40 percent in interim underlying earnings.

* Investors will also watch Sundance Resources after China's Hanlong Group cut its offer by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) according to a Reuters source.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,588.6 in early trade.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2227 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1401.35 0.51% 7.120 USD/JPY 78.62 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6283 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1611.35 0.04% 0.670 US CRUDE 93.48 -0.20% -0.190 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists * Oil at 12-wk high on N. Sea output drop, stimulus hope * Gold flat; investors wonder about central banks * Copper jumps to 1-week high on hopes of EU action

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)