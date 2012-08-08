MELBOURNE, Aug 8 Australian shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday, lifted 0.3 percent by banks, miners and energy stocks as expectations grow that Europe will act to boost its economy, signalling firmer demand for Australia's resource exports.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 13 points at 4,304.4 by 0016 GMT. It closed at a 3-month high of 4,291.6 on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,589.8 points. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Paul Tait)