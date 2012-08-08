MELBOURNE, Aug 8 Australian shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday, rising 0.7 percent to a fresh three-month high as expectations grow that Europe will act to boost its economy, signalling firmer demand for Australia's resource exports.

Copper prices rose to a one-week high as a broad range of financial markets, including crude oil and U.S. equities, all had a strong run. The European Central Bank (ECB) promised last week to buy bonds to ease pressure on Spain and Italy, albeit under strict conditions that are yet to be spelled out.

Banks, top miners and Woodside Petroleum were among the main contributors to the overall rise.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 29 points at 4,320.6 by 0149 GMT, it highest since May 8.

"The market gains have been capped at around these levels on several occasions in the past and we feel a fairly significant catalyst is needed to get through this region," said Stan Shamu, a strategist at IG Markets.

"Perhaps tomorrow is a bigger day on the economic calendar, with jobs numbers locally," he said.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 3,590.6 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Computershare, a shareholder services group, rose 4.6 percent to A$7.89 after its full-year core earnings beat analyst forecasts. Second-half margin income rose by nearly a third from the first half and it forecast a rise of up to 15 percent in earnings per share, excluding one-offs, in fiscal 2013.

0150 GMT

* Stockland fell 3.4 percent to A$3.295 after it said earnings were likely to be lower in fiscal 2013 than the 29.3 cents a share earned in 2012.

0149 GMT

* Telstra fell 2.2 percent to A$3.98 as investors take profits after a rise of 17 percent from May lows. Telstra reports full-year earnings on Thursday. The company has forecast low single-digit growth in both sales and earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

0149 GMT (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Paul Tait)