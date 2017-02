MELBOURNE, Aug 8 Australian shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday, rising 0.5 percent as banks and the wider market rose on expectations Europe can boost its economy and reinforce demand for Australia's resource exports.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 21 points to 4,312.6, according to the latest data.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3 points to percent to 3,581.8. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Lane)