MELBOURNE, Aug 8 Australian shares rose for a third straight session to a three-month closing high on Wednesday, adding 0.5 percent on expectations Europe can boost its economy and reinforce demand for Australia's exports.

Top banks all rose, led by a 1.9 percent gain in Westpac Banking Corp, while miner BHP Billiton edged up 0.4 percent.

Rio Tinto ticked up 0.1 percent to close at A$54.89. Minutes later it reported underlying earnings of $5.2 billion, at the top end of forecasts, and maintained its $16 billion spending plans for the year.

"Our order books are full and ... we expect to see signs of improvements in Chinese economic activity by the end of the year," said Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 21 points to 4,312.6, according to the latest data, its strongest since May 8.

"It was a solid, if not spectacular performance today, with stocks making modest additions to the gains from earlier in the week," said Tim Waterer, trader at CMC Markets.

"The ECB's 'whatever it take' mantra continues to get a solid buy-in from traders who are readying themselves for bond buying from the central bank within the next month," he said.

The ability of the index to hold above 4,300 was "largely dependent on how long global markets can remain optimistic that central bank action in Europe is a matter of when and not if," he added.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended flat, slipping just 3 points to 3,581.8.

Computershare, a shareholder services group, rose 6.1 percent to A$8 after its full-year core earnings beat analyst forecasts and it forecast a rise of up to 15 percent in earnings per share, excluding one-offs, in fiscal 2013.

Property group Stockland fell 5 percent to A$3.24 after it said earnings were likely to be lower in fiscal 2013 than the 29.3 cents a share earned in 2012.

Telcommunications company Telstra fell 2.5 percent to A$3.97 as investors took profits after a rise of 17 percent from May lows. Telstra reports full-year earnings on Thursday.

Analysts expect year net profit to rise to A$3.563 billion, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)