SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian shares rallied 0.6 percent on Monday, recovering ground after last week's losses on hopes that the United States can resolve a "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 24.6 points higher at 4,361.4 according to the latest data, led by gains for energy and utilities stocks. The benchmark fell 2.8 percent last week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 5.2 points to 3,942.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin.)