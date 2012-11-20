SYDNEY Nov 20 Australian shares rallied 0.6 percent on Tuesday, supported by miners as investor sentiment was bolstered by encouraging U.S. housing data and hopes for a compromise on the country's fiscal crisis.

Bellwether miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 24.3 points higher at 4,385.7 according to the latest data. The index also rose 0.6 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.8 percent, or 30.4 points to 3,973. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)