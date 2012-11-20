MELBOURNE Nov 21 Australian shares halted their two-day rally on Wednesday, trading nearly flat as risk aversion heightened after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated a warning that failure to resolve the U.S. budget impasse could lead to recession.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down less than one point at 4,385.1 by 2316 GMT. It rose 0.6 percent on both Tuesday and Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 2.6 points to 3,975.6.

Wall Street halted this week's rally after Bernanke said the central bank lacked tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff."

Copper prices also dipped after a downgrade of France's credit rating revived demand concerns.

Department store David Jones Ltd slipped 0.4 percent to A$2.56 after it reported a 0.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, missing analyst forecasts for a 0.7 percent rise. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)