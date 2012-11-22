MELBOURNE, Nov 22 Australian shares rose 1 percent to their highest close in 10 days on Thursday, helped by data showing China's manufacturing at a 13-month high as well as the declaration of a ceasefire on the Gaza strip. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 43.6 points to 4,413.1, according to the latest data. The index, which last closed above 4,400 on Nov. 12, fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday, breaking two days of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to 3,997.2. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)