CANBERRA, Nov 23 Australian shares will look to
consolidate their return above 4,400 points on Friday, with the
market lacking early drivers after U.S. markets were closed for
a holiday.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent, or 4 points, to 4,427, a 13.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1
percent to its highest close in 10 days on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,006.3 in early trade.
* U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday.
* Copper rose on Thursday after a manufacturing survey from
top consumer China boosted optimism about the pace of economic
recovery, with a weaker dollar against the euro also helping to
lift metals prices.
* The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 50.4 in November, the
latest indicator of recovery in Australia's top export market.
* Australia's struggling department chain David Jones Ltd
will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.
* Copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd will respond
officially to the A$824 million offer from China's Cathay
Fortune Corp around Nov 23. The suitor has gone hostile after
the miner's board rejected a similar offer in October.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1391.03 0.23% 3.220
USD/JPY 82.44 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1729.05 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 87.11 -0.31% -0.270
DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38
ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza, EU data
* Gold inches up as stocks rise, dollar fades
* Copper gains on China economic outlook, dollar's fall
