MELBOURNE, Nov 30 Australian shares are set to open stronger on Friday, helped by firmer base metals prices and a higher finish on Wall Street, although gains there were trimmed as optimism on a resolution to the U.S. fiscal impasse was again called into question. * Australia's stock index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,512.0, an 34.3-point premium to the 4,477.7 close of the S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to a three-week high on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,024 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about high-stakes negotiations to avoid the "fiscal cliff". * Copper rose to its highest in more than a month as the dollar fell and the euro rose on signs the bloc's debt crisis had started to ease and on expectations of a U.S. fiscal deal. * BHP Billiton will remain in focus after the top miner said it is looking inside and outside the company as well as using external advisers to help with succession plans for its chief executive. * Premier Investments may get a lift after poaching a senior Myer executive, Judy Coomber, to head its growing Peter Alexander brand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2149 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.1 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6199 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1725.16 0.34% 5.850 US CRUDE 87.72 1.42% 1.230 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28% 36.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher as investors buy dips * Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions * Gold rises with equities, U.S fiscal cliff eyed * Copper hits highest in a month on dlr, U.S optimism For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)