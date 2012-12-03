MELBOURNE, Dec 4 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Tuesday as worries about U.S. economic growth, after manufacturing contracted in November, offset encouraging signs of a manufacturing pick-up in China. * Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates by a quarter point on Tuesday to match a record low of 3 percent as it seeks to insulate the resource-rich economy against a slowdown in the mining sector. * Stock index futures fell 0.3 percent to 4,536.0, but that is still a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a five-week high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.1 points to 4,050.2 in early trade. * Chinese manufacturing output grew last month for the first time in more than a year, but a surprise contraction in U.S. factory activity tempered optimism about the health of the world economy on Monday. * U.S. stocks ended weaker after the disappointing U.S. factory numbers. * Copper touched a six-week high on Monday on promising manufacturing data from top metals consumer China, but doubts over the soundness of the global economy put a lid on gains. * U.S. grains giant Archer Daniels Midland Co raised its bid for Graincorp by 4 percent to $2.9 billion, now offering A$12.20 a share, and increased its stake in the Australian group to 19.9 percent, a strong block against any potential rival suitor. Graincorp last traded at A$11.94. * New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd rose 1.4 percent even after debt rating agency Moody's warned it may cut the company's Baa2 ratings. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2102 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.47 -0.47% -6.710 USD/JPY 82.22 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.625 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1715.21 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE 89.06 0.17% 0.150 DOW JONES 12966.14 -0.46% -59.44 ASIA ADRS 122.41 -0.75% -0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends down as U.S. data disappoints * Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism * Gold up on dollar dip, mixed manufacturing outlook * Copper hits 6-week high on China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)