MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent early on Wednesday in mixed trade ahead of the release of economic growth data later in the session.

Australia's gross domestic product is expected to have increased 0.6 percent on the quarter, and 3.2 pct for the year .

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 5.4 points at 4,509.0 by 2318 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,015.8. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)