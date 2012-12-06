Dec 7 Australian shares are poised to inch up on Friday, tracking modest gains in global shares, with miners likely to be supported by rebounding iron ore prices, but with buying likely cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,528, a 18.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat, edging 0.3 points lower to 4,023.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of Apple Inchelped boost technology shares. * Copper fell on Thursday along with a drop in the euro after the European Central Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the region's economy, and on investor anxiety over the slow progress in budget negotiations in the United States. * Australian employment, released on Thursday, outstripped expectations for a second month in November and the jobless rate surprised everyone with a drop to 5.2 percent, an encouraging report that could lessen the urgency for more interest rate cuts. * Department store Myer Holdings Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.94 0.33% 4.660 USD/JPY 82.38 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5891 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1699.4 0.05% 0.780 US CRUDE 86.41 -1.67% -1.470 DOW JONES 13074.04 0.30% 39.55 ASIA ADRS 123.57 0.47% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Apple's gains lift tech in quiet day before jobs data * Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength * Gold up on ECB rate cut talk, non-farm payrolls eyed * Copper dips on dollar, US budget talks anxiety For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)