MELBOURNE, Dec 13 Australian shares nudged up 0.1 percent early on Thursday, extending gains to a fifth day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures while at the same time warning monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff." The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which hit a 17-month high on Wednesday, was up 4 points at 4,587.8 by 2317 GMT. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,985.4. Iluka Resources Ltd sank 4 percent after it said zircon and synthetic rutile volumes are near the bottom end of advised ranges and market conditions for its mineral sands products remained challenging. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)