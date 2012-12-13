MELBOURNE, Dec 13 Australian shares were unable to build on 17-month highs on Thursday as a rise in the Australian dollar to three-month highs stifled this week's rally. A strong currency lowers receipts from exports and can make it harder for companies to compete due to costs such as labour. The upside for stocks was also contained by concerns about the lack of breakthrough in U.S. budget talks to avert the "fiscal cliff," some $600 billion of tax hikes and spending cuts scheduled to start from January. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1 point, the first decline in five days, to end at 4,582.8, according to the latest data. The index hit an intraday high of 4,603.5 on Wednesday and closed at a 17-month high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 3,974.7. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)