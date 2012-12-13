MELBOURNE, Dec 14 Australian shares look set to open slightly softer on Friday, with sentiment dampened by a high currency and after European and U.S. equity markets faltered as talks on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall. * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 4583, in line with the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. * A five-day rally in Australian shares stalled on Thursday, with the index ending just one point below Wednesday's 17-month closing high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 3,982.9 in early trade. * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak, retreating as worries intensified that Washington's fiscal negotiations were dragging on with little progress. * Copper fell on the impasse in U.S. budget talks and on concerns that the Federal Reserve's decision to tie its monetary policy to unemployment might limit economic stimulus. * Insurer IAG will be watched after selling its loss-making UK operations, including selling Equity Red Star to buyout firm Aquiline Capital Partners for about A$130 million. * Shares in Premier Investments will be in focus after saying in a newspaper report it was on the lookout for retail acquisitions after a hiring spree of senior executives. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030 USD/JPY 83.62 0.44% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7299 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1696.19 -0.90% -15.360 US CRUDE 86.15 -0.71% -0.620 DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73 ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends six days of gains on 'cliff' worries * Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution * Gold falls as Fed fears prompt position liquidations * Copper falls after Fed decision; fiscal worries drag For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)