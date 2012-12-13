(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE Dec 14 Australian shares eked out a 2 point rise in opening trade on Friday, with gains capped by a high currency and after European and U.S. equity markets faltered as talks on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.2 points to 4,585.0 at 2316 GMT, after slipping one point on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 3,982.0. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)