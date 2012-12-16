(Updates with opening levels) MELBOURNE, Dec 17 Australian shares opened 0.3 percent lower on Monday on uncertainty over whether the United States will avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts in two weeks that threaten to trigger a U.S. recession. Shares in Fortescue Metals Group jumped 2.6 percent after the group said it is considering selling a minority stake in its Pilbara Infrastructure arm after receiving strong interest in the iron ore port and rail assets from a number of strategic and financial parties. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 11.8 points to stand at 4,571.3 at 2318 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Friday near a 17-month high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.25 percent to 3,969.3. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)