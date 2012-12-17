(Updates with opening levels) MELBOURNE, Dec 18 Australian shares climbed 0.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday to 4,600, propelled by a rise in iron ore prices and by gains on Wall Street on renewed optimism that a deal to avert the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' will soon be reached. Top miners led the gains, with Rio Tinto up 1.4 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 27.3 points to 4,600.7 at 2312 GMT, just shy of last week's 17-month high of 4,603. The benchmark ended down slightly on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 2 points at 3,964.4. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)