(Updates with closing levels) MELBOURNE, Dec 18 Australian shares gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday to a 17-month high, boosted by hopes for further rate cuts and optimism about U.S. budget talks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 21.8 points to 4,595.2, according to latest data, the highest close since July 22, 2011. Resource stocks closed higher, propelled by a rise in iron ore prices. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.3 percent higher at 3,979.3. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)