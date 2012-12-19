(Updates with closing levels) SYDNEY, Dec 19 Australian shares rallied 0.5 percent, breaking above the 4,600 level, lifted by strong metal prices and optimism over U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax increases. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 22.6 points to 4,617.8, according to latest data, the highest close since July 8, 2011. Top miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. OZ Minerals dropped 9.8 percent, its biggest one-day drop in 3-1/2 years, on talk that analysts were cutting forecasts for production and earnings. Oz Minerals' spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 1.1 percent, or 43.8 points higher at 4,023. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Sonali Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)