MELBOURNE Dec 21 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent in opening trade on Friday, extending a surge that has taken them to 17-month highs into a fourth day, after U.S. stocks rose on signs of modest progress in U.S budget negotiations.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 9.2 points to 4,643.3 at 2312 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday to its highest close in 17 months. For 2012, the market has advanced 13.8 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.6 points to 4,082.1.

