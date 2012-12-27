SYDNEY, Dec 28 Australian shares are likely to open steady in thin trade on Friday, supported by rising iron ore prices and news the U.S. House of Representatives will meet on Sunday in a last-minute bid to avert the 'fiscal cliff'. * Local share price index futures rose 9 points to 4,637, an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and is on track to post gains of 14.6 percent for the year. * Local miners will remain supported by robust gains in spot iron ore prices, which have climbed to eight-month highs at $139.40 .IO62-CNI=SI. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4 points to 4,061.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday but recovered most of the session's losses on news the House of Representatives would meet on Sunday for further talks aimed at avoiding the 'fiscal cliff'. * Copper rose to a one-week high as encouraging data from China reinforced signs of a recovery in the economy of the world's top metals consumer. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2126 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.09 -0.12% -1.740 USD/JPY 86.07 0.53% 0.450 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.732 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1663.56 0.25% 4.070 US CRUDE 91.02 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13096.31 -0.14% -18.28 ASIA ADRS 130.67 0.28% 0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St briefly turns higher in late trading * Oil eases as U.S. budget uncertainty drags on * Gold eases, focus on U.S. budget talks * Copper up as data signals China growth acceleration For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Victoria Thieberger)