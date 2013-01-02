MELBOURNE Jan 3 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent to a fresh 19-month high early on Thursday, boosted by miners and banks after copper, gold, oil and U.S. stocks all spiked higher on relief the U.S. avoided triggering the "fiscal cliff" that could have pushed it into recession.

The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index was up 19 points at 4,724.9 by 2314 GMT. It rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to 4,088.7 as trade resumed after holidays.

U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in over a year while copper rose to its highest in more than two months. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)