MELBOURNE Jan 3 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a fresh 19-month high on Thursday as investors snapped up exporters such as miners on encouraging signs from the world's top two economies.

Data showing growth in China's services sector accelerated at its fastest pace in four months reinforced the spike in world stocks and commodity prices that followed news the U.S. avoided triggering a "fiscal cliff" budget crunch..

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35 points to 4,740.7, according to the latest data, its highest since May 19 2011. It gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage rise in five months.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,082.4 as trade resumed after holidays.

BHP Billiton added 0.8 percent to A$38.15, while Rio Tinto notched up another 2.4 percent to A$69.25. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)