(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, Jan 4 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent in late morning trade on Friday, with investors pulling back after a sharp two-day rally on the U.S. Federal Reserve's growing concerns about its highly stimulative monetary policy. Top miners lost ground after hitting their highest since last February on Thursday. BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 0.8 percent, while Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.9 percent. "We had such a strong rise over the last two trading days, it was inevitable we see some pull-back," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Statistics showed iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland surged 25 percent in December and total iron ore shipments in December jumped 20 percent to almost 26 million tonnes, the highest reading on record. Meanwhile, iron ore prices have been in a steep ascent over the last three months and climbed to a 15-month high of $149.80 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on Thursday thanks to demand from China. With the medium-term outlook looking positive, miners were actually consolidating their recent gains in this session, McCarthy added. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 12.2 points at 4,728.4 by 0059 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to 4,740.7 on Thursday, its highest since May 19, 2011. Although trading volume was low, which was normal at this time of the year, the market has seen a high degree of retail participation, McCarthy said. "Individual investors are buying this market rather than institutional investors which normally dominate it," he said. "It's a unusual situation but it's a sign of growing confidence in the investment base generally." New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,079.0. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Shares in construction company Macmahon Holdings Ltd jumped 3.5 percent after it confirmed it had received a conditional proposal for its construction business from Sembawang Australia, a local arm of India's Punj Lloyd Ltd . (0048 GMT) * Coal company Blackwood Corp Ltd plunged 8.3 percent following its announcement on Monday about the extension of the draw down facility provided by majority shareholder Noble Group Ltd. The company is also seeking to settle a debt dispute with Mulsanned Resources, a company in liquidation controlled by mining magnate Nathan Tinkler. (0058 GMT) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)