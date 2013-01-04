(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 4 Australian shares eased 0.4 percent on Friday, with miners consolidating recent gains and investors taking a breather after some senior U.S. Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about continuing to expand stimulative monetary policy. Top miners lost ground after hitting their highest since last February on Thursday. BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 0.6 percent, while Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.0 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16.9 points at 4,723.8, according to the latest data. It rose 0.7 percent to 4,740.7 on Thursday, its highest since May 19, 2011. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.2 percent to 4,075.0. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)