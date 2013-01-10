UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, revived by much stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data which signalled economic strength in Australia's top customer.
China's exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed, trouncing market expectations for 4 percent. Imports grew 6 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15 points to 4,723, according to the latest data. It rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak.
Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals advanced 2.3 percent after data showed China's imports of iron ore rose 7.8 percent in December to a record 70.94 million tonnes.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.4 percent to 4,119.1. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts