(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 11 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent in early trade on Friday, extending gains following a global rally on better-than-expected Chinese trade data, but major iron ore miners and oil producers weighed on the market after shutting down some operations due to an approaching cyclone. A cyclone intensifying off Australia's northwest coast has forced miners including Rio Tinto Ltd to shut down key iron ore export terminals and offshore oilfields. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 11.2 points to 4,734.2 by 2326 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 4,723.0. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,116.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)