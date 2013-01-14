(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 11 Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent on Monday, led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and defensives as investors turned their eyes toward the U.S. corporate earnings season. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 10.2 points at 4,719.7, according to the latest data. The index fell 0.3 percent last week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.4 percent. Defensives also finished the day mostly firmer. Telecommunications provider Telstra gained 0.2 percent while gas utility provider AGL Energy rallied 0.7 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index 0.5 percent to 4,153.9, a fresh five-year high. (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)