(Adds details, comments) SYDNEY, Jan 14 Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent on Monday as investors turned their eyes toward the U.S. corporate earnings season. Banks were mixed. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia lead the gains, rising 0.4 percent while National Australia Bank, which has less weight in the index, was up 0.7 percent. Australia New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. Defensives finished the day mostly firmer. Telecommunications provider Telstra gained 0.2 percent while gas utility provider AGL Energy rallied 0.7 percent. Blood products maker CSL Ltd bucked the trend, slipping 0.4 percent. "The market's only mildly up. We have the rest of the region in positive territory, so it's in line," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index. "Copper prices are slightly firmer and with all that in mind I think that's why our market is up marginally, very very marginally." The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 10.2 points higher at 4,719.7. The index fell 0.3 percent last week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains. "The local market continues to hold its ground about the key 4,700 level despite poor local data over the previous week as it waits for leads from the U.S. reporting season," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG Markets. Miners finished the session with mixed results. Global iron ore producer BHP Billiton Ltd slipped 0.3 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.3 percent. Australia's Altona Mining dropped 10.7 percent after announcing it may sell its Roseby copper project or seek to merge with another firm after global miner Xstrata decided not to buy into Roseby in Queensland state. A private gauge of Australian inflation showed price pressures remained benign in December, suggesting there was still scope to cut interest rates further if needed to support the economy. Meanwhile, Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet fell again in December, a 10th straight month of decline that pointed to softer demand for labour. "I think it just complicates the reasons for and against another rate cut next month," said Esho. "Inflation is an issue now, it's starting to come back yet the demand picture is still quite soft so it just adds more competing data to the decision making process," he said. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.5 percent, or 22.2 points to 4,153.9, a fresh five-year high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)