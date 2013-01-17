Jan 18 Australian shares are set to open firm on Friday boosted by a strong close on Wall Street on better-than-expected housing and jobs data driving the S&P 500 to a five-year high. Focus will be on mining stocks after an abrupt shift in leadership at Rio Tinto with chief executive Tom Albanese being replaced by iron ore head Sam Walsh following billions of dollars of write-offs on aluminium and coal assets. GDP data from China, Australia's biggest export customer, will also be closely watched at 0200 GMT. Local share index futures rose 34 points to 4,755, a 1.63 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 18.18 points to 4,756.63 on Thursday. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data not only propelled Wall Street to its highest since late 2007 but also boosted copper more than 1 percent. Platinum jumped to a three-month high, while U.S. crude for February rose $1.23 a barrel to $95.49. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.94 points to 4204.75 in early trade. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1480.94 0.56% 8.310 USD/JPY 89.87 1.69% 1.490 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8803 -- 0.062 SPOT GOLD 1687.4 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 95.2 1.02% 0.960 DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79 ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closes at 5-year high with boost form data * Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data * Platinum rises above gold again on bullish US data * Copper rises on upbeat U.S. data, China demand eyed For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)