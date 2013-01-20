SYDNEY, Jan 21 Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Monday, taking a lead from firmer offshore markets and commodity prices. Investors are awaiting U.S. earnings and Australian inflation data due out later this week. * Local share price index futures climbed 0.4 percent to 4,757, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday to 4,771.2, and was up 1.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,188.1 in early trade. * The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season. * Copper rose on Friday, bolstered by better-than-expected fourth quarter growth in top consumer China's economy, but concerns about U.S. debt and supply surpluses kept gains in check. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040 USD/JPY 90.13 0.09% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8399 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1684.4 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 95.56 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats * Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries * Gold slightly lower after weak U.S. consumer data * Copper gains on upbeat China economic data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)