Jan 25 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, building on an upward surge since the start of the new year that has taken the market to a 21-month high, boosted by solid China factory data and Japanese stimulus measures. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,797, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.5 percent higher at 4,810.2 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.6 points to 4,185.3 in early trade. * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in more than four years. The S&P 500 inched up just 0.01 of a point to finish at 1,494.82. * Copper steadied on Thursday as disappointing corporate earnings offset strong growth in manufacturing in China and the United States, which boosted expectations of a pickup in demand from the world's top metals consumers. * Spot iron ore prices rose to one-week highs as some Chinese steel mills continued to restock ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, although buying interest was lean. * Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, resumed normal operations on Thursday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has also shut other major ports in Western Australia. * Healthcare firm ResMed, which makes products to treat sleep disorders, reported second-quarter profits jumped 24 percent, with revenues up 13 percent on U.S. and European demand. The stock has gained 8 percent since the start of the year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2218 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.82 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 90.31 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8524 -- 0.025 SPOT GOLD 1667.29 0.00% -0.070 US CRUDE 95.9 0.70% 0.670 DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00 ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb * Oil rises on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism * Gold drops 1 percent on technical selling, HSBC cut * Copper steadies, China data points to recovery For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)