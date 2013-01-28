SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australian shares rallied 0.8 percent to a 21-month high as trade resumed on Tuesday after a holiday weekend, led by financial shares. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia led gains in the banking sector, jumping 1.2 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 38.2 points higher at 4,873.3 by 2316 GMT. The benchmark finished up 25 points at 4,835.2 on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for the Australia Day holiday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.7 points to 4,200.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)