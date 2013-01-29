(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australian shares rallied 1.1 percent to a fresh 21-month high, led by financial stocks, when trade resumed on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend. Westpac Banking Corp led the financials higher, soaring 2.4 percent. Australia's biggest lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rose 1.8 percent to reach an all-time high of A$64.73. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 53.8 points higher at 4,889 according to latest data. On Friday, the benchmark rose 25 points at 4,835.2. The market was closed on Monday for the Australia Day holiday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 4.1 points lower to 4,200.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)