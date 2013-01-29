MELBOURNE, Jan 30 Australian shares may find it hard on Wednesday to extend gains beyond a 21-month high as investors look to skim profits at the end of the month, although miners buoyed by China's growth outlook could stem any falls. * Stock index futures were steady at 4,852.0, a 37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Tuesday, the benchmark index rose 1.1 percent to its highest since April 2011. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,210.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains. * Copper edged up as optimism about economic recovery gathered pace following comments over growth in top consumer China, though gains were limited by improved supply prospects and caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Supermarkets-to-hardware retailer Wesfarmers said December quarter sales at its Coles supermarket chain rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1507.84 0.51% 7.660 USD/JPY 90.73 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9991 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD 1663.21 0.54% 8.870 US CRUDE 97.37 0.96% 0.930 DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49 ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Defensive sectors lead Wall Street higher * Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up * Gold rises, ending four-day slide; FOMC eyed * Copper up on growth hopes, caution prevails For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)