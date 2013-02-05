UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent early on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on solid U.S. earnings and data showed the global economy continuing to improve. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 27.5 points higher at 4,910.2 as of 2317 GMT. The benchmark index fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's market is closed for the Waitangi Day public holiday. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts