HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 6 at 3:44 p.m. EST/2044 GMT

March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order for a U.S. travel ban, leaving Iraq off the list of targeted countries, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts, senior administration officials say. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban. Demand