MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australian shares firmed 0.1 percent on Thursday, bolstered by the top miners after iron ore prices rose and by National Australia Bank and Telstra Corp, two of the market's biggest stocks, after they reported increases in earnings. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 5 points at 4,926.50 as of 2320 GMT. It rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.3 points to 4,213.23. Top lender National Australia Bank rose 1.2 percent to A$28.45 after it reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter cash earnings, boosted by rising revenues and a fall in bad debts. Top phone company Telstra Corp rose 0.3 percent after it posted an 8.8 percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by growth in its mobiles business. Whitehaven Coal Ltd fell 5.6 percent after the timeframe for government consideration of its Maules Creek project was extended by three months. News Corp fell 3.9 percent after reporting December quarter results. BHP Billiton rose 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto gained 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)