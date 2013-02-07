SYDNEY, Feb 8 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday as sentiment turns cautious after investors took comments from the ECB president as a signal of concerns about the euro and Europe's growth outlook. * Share price index futures fell 8 points to 4,886, a 49.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 18.94 points to 5,214.18 in early trade. * Falls in gold and copper prices are likely to weigh on mining stocks. * Takeover target Sundance Resources will resume trading after being on a halt since January 25. China's Hanlong Group said the Chinese government had made approval for its takeover conditional on it getting a Chinese partner to assist in developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in Africa. * Newcrest Mining releases H1 results. * The Reserve bank of Australia releases it's quarterly monitory policy statement at 0030GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2146 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.53 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9586 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1671 -0.36% -6.110 US CRUDE 95.84 -0.81% -0.780 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St falters on euro zone jitters * Oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls * Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears * Copper slips along with euro on Draghi comments For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)